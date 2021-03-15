Dee's time to try

YouTube personality-turned-singjay Dee has high hopes of creating as much impact on the musical scene as she has on social media with her latest song Try My Love .

“The track is about being in love and wanting to explore but not being sure if you should. So it becomes about just trying. I just want people to know that good music can come from anywhere,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Released by Reef Entertainment Records, Try My Love was released in January 2020. It features recording artiste Rajah Dan. Since its release, it's lyric video has gained more than 10,000 views.

The singjay is confident its promotion will give it greater traction.

“Even though the views haven't been plenty, the song is still making its way through the streets so the response has been pretty good,” she said.

Plans are in place for an official music video for the track.

Dee is also known for the single Born To Die, a tribute to her late grandmother.

The 23-year-old, whose given name is Deon Davidson, discovered her talent at a younger age.

“I've always loved music and when I was growing up I would sing in the church and everyone would clap me on and encourage me to continue along this path,” he said.

The Holmwood Technical past student said she had no difficulty in completing Try My Love.

“It didn't take the long [to complete]. I already had the idea in the back of my head about what it is that I wanted to do. Overall, it took roughly two weeks,” she told the Observer.

Focusing primarily on dancehall, the Manchester native has already built an audience of more than 189,000 followers on Instagram and 70,000 subscribers on YouTube with her regular vlogs, stories and other types of videos.

She already has more tracks in the pipeline to prove how multi-talented she is.

“[There is] so much in store for me. I am already working on new music for my ever growing fanbase. My goal with the music is really to reach the audience with positive vibes and to show them my versatility,” she said.