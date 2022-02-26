Deejay So Vile sets sights on stardom

Up-and-coming deejay So Vile hopes that his track One Life will be his golden ticket to breaking out on the musical scene.

“I would like to get more exposure being an upcoming artiste. I want more people to hear my music and appreciate my craft,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

One Life was released on February 11. It was a Treycan Records and Lady Trey production.

So Vile, whose given name is Dwayne Malcolm, is an alumnus of Anchovy High School. He says the new single is intended to be encouragement to listeners to maximise on their lifetimes.

“The song is about living your life to the fullest and just being true to who you are,” the artiste explained.

In its early stages of release, fans are already giving the track some great reactions and rave reviews.

“The feedback has been great so far – a lot of positive feedback and also a lot of people can relate based on the scenario and the lyrics of the song. I've been getting good feedback on my music in general, so it's just good music and hard work to come,” So Vile added.

In the game for over two years, So Vile incorporates trap dancehall and 3D music into his music to express his life and lifestyle through meaningful lyrics.

“What I bring to the table is a different sound and flow, as well as lyrics that people can relate to and in turn feel motivated within themselves,” he said.

Over the course of his career, he has released other tracks such as If Money Could Buy Life, Make It Clap, We In Charge and Cavity.

So Vile hopes to collaborate with dancehall deejay Masicka.