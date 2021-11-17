Deejay Tyron YG touches the road

Deejay Tyron YG touches the roadWednesday, November 17, 2021
|
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
|
Emerging deejay Tyron YG hopes that his newest track, Touch Road , will help him achieve his first step to stardom.
“I am hoping to gain more attention and for my fan base to grow. The support has been overwhelming and I'm so grateful,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Released on October 8, the single was self-produced on his Tyrone Entertainment label. An accompanying music video for the track is currently in the planning stages and can be expected in the coming months.
Hailing from Eltham Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Tyron YG (given name Demeter Edwards) says he is not afraid to step outside the box and experiment with his sound.
As his career evolves, his core focus is creating music that can be appreciated by and dedicated to the ladies.
“I mostly write hardcore dancehall songs that the ladies can vibe and relate to,” he said.
Before Touch Road, his other releases include Model Pon A Gyal, Freak Gyal, and High.
The Jamaica College past student says he has multiple other projects in the works, including an EP.
“Right now I'm working on building my craft and becoming a mainstream artiste. I have something special that music lovers can always enjoy so you can definitely look out for what's coming next,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy