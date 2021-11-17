Deejay Tyron YG touches the road

Emerging deejay Tyron YG hopes that his newest track, Touch Road , will help him achieve his first step to stardom.

“I am hoping to gain more attention and for my fan base to grow. The support has been overwhelming and I'm so grateful,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on October 8, the single was self-produced on his Tyrone Entertainment label. An accompanying music video for the track is currently in the planning stages and can be expected in the coming months.

Hailing from Eltham Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Tyron YG (given name Demeter Edwards) says he is not afraid to step outside the box and experiment with his sound.

As his career evolves, his core focus is creating music that can be appreciated by and dedicated to the ladies.

“I mostly write hardcore dancehall songs that the ladies can vibe and relate to,” he said.

Before Touch Road, his other releases include Model Pon A Gyal, Freak Gyal, and High.

The Jamaica College past student says he has multiple other projects in the works, including an EP.

“Right now I'm working on building my craft and becoming a mainstream artiste. I have something special that music lovers can always enjoy so you can definitely look out for what's coming next,” he said.