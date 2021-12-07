Delawness cuts London Emerald

Whether it was the patriotic surge from the blitz of World War II or fashion and music of the Swinging Sixties, London has inspired many a movement. And so it is that he British capital is now the inspiration for a song and capsule collection by designer Delawness called London Emerald.

Released last week, the products include casual wear T-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, and Beanie hats. The 26-year-old Delawness was in the United Kingdom this year and described trips to London as the most intriguing of his stay.

After observing how COVID-19 impacted life in the city, it was easy coming up with a concept for London Emerald.

“It depicts the story of how British people enjoy their sunny days. That was a big observation for me. On sunny days you could see people in parks, on balconies, almost naked, just soaking up the sun,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “Even though they are going through a pandemic, it doesn't really seem to cripple their daily routine. Totally unbothered shoppers traverse from store to store frivolously spending; it's business as usual.”

Working with artist/designer Alexander McQueen, Delawness completed his collection in four months. During that period came the idea to do a song to complement the clothes, and shortly after, he recorded London Emerald, a rap single.

With production behind him, Delawness is looking to reach an audience which, as in London, is looking for a return to normality after nearly two years of lockdowns and paranoia.

“I have a lot of exciting things planned. However, the aim now is to build public awareness and get the ball rolling,” he said.

Delawness was born Lawrence L Deacon in St Thomas but was raised in Montego Bay. After a stint at the Edna Manley School of The Visual and Performing Arts, he has designed album covers and posters for acts like Chronixx, Koffee, and Warrior King.

Three years ago he launched the Delawness brand with an exhibition in his hometown. London Emerald is his second venture blending music and clothing. The first, Introspeq, was released last December.