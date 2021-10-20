Delete the pictures!

REGGAE artiste Tany Stephens is appealing to the public to cease circulating the photograph of nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia, who was found last Saturday after being abducted from her home in St Thomas two days prior.

The singer, who reignited discussions on sexual abuse in recent weeks after she shared her horrific personal experiences, having been raped, took to social media to state her latest concern.

For Stephens, the continued circulation of the young child's image robs the youngster of her privacy, especially in the small Jamaican society.

“Delete all the photos you have of this little girl. Stop sharing. Delete everything you have that bears her name and ties her to the crime against her. She will soon be a teenager and normal is a luxury she might never be able to afford, but at least give her some kind of privacy. Help her to start rebuilding her sense of self, confidence, and pride. Allow her to have a bit of anonymity so her ego will have a chance to develop,” Stephens urged.

Prussia was taken from her home at around dusk on Thursday. Her disappearance awakened a strong sense of national and community spirit as people did whatever they could to locate her.

The joy of her discovery was, however, short-lived. Teenager Winshae Barrett was snatched just hours after Prussia was found alive, nearly two days after being abducted from her home, also in Bath, St Thomas.

Barrett, who is a student at Morant Bay High School, was reported missing some time after 4:00 pm on Saturday after accompanying her older sister to feed pigs in their backyard. She was found on Monday in heavy foliage outside Spring Bank, a neighbouring community to Bath.

Stephens, who burst on scene more than two decades ago, went further in her post to make it clear that she was not suggesting that the incident should be forgotten, but the victims should be allowed the space to deal with what has happened in privacy.

“Media houses, keep them in your archives but please I beg you delete them from public space. I beg you with every fibre of my being, delete the picture, and anything that points to her identity. You saved her life now help her to live it as close to normal as possible,” she said.

Stephens is known for songs including These Streets, It's A Pity, and Yuh Nuh Ready Fi Dis Yet.