Delly banks on youth

Deejay /producer Delly Ranx is encouraging music industry stakeholders to give young talent the opportunity to realise their dreams.

“There are a lot of young talent around. But, they will never get the chance to show their full potential if those who hold the keys in the music industry continue to have doubts that they will be compensated,” said Delly Ranx.

“Too many movers and shakers in the music fraternity will not 'cut and clear' these young talents so they can find their way to stardom. My advice is, 'Do not be like doubtful Thomas and ponder if they [young acts] will give a return on your investment. Blessings may not come from the one you think will do so, but, like a miracle, it will come,'” he advised.

Delly Ranx is currently promoting his Cream Soda rhythm, which he describes as one to give emerging acts a chance to shine during the Yuletide season.

“This is usually that time of the year when producers begin to highlight the best of young talent as show promoters pause to make their selections... COVID-19 is still here after 18 months, but this will not be forever and the shows will continue,” he said.

Produced on the Ranx Pure Music label, the Cream Soda rhythm was released September 17, 2021.

Among the artistes on the project are: Maestro Don (Done Wid Him); Altanta-based female rapper DCOD3 (pronounced Decode) contributes a cover of English singer Rick Astley's Never Going to Give You Up; Qrush (Mek It Roll), Log On Unknown and Vybrid (Bottle); and Amlak RedSquare (Laugh Out Loud).

Established acts on the rhythm include: Round Head (Polkadat); Chuck Fenda (The System); Norris Man (Mek Her Tremble); Kip Rich (Liquor); Pressure Buss Pipe and Nash (Easy); and the producer on The Hustler.

“The difference between this project and others I had done is the wide range of young talents I included,” said Delly Ranx.

Delly Ranx (born Delroy Foster), who hails from east Kingston, attended Excelsior High. He did his first song, Never Done, in 1992. His other songs include Head Ache, What a Gal, and Nuh More Than You.

His success as a producer includes Popcaan's Family, Mavado's Weh Dem a Do, and Sean Paul ft Chico's Ganja Breed, which appeared on the Grammy-winning Dutty Rock album.