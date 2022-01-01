Delly looks to new year

DELLY Ranx believes hard work and a shared vision are keys to a prosperous 2022 for Jamaica.

“This year, we will be celebrating 60 long years of Independence from Great Britian and we keep wishing for a number of things which we may never achieve unless we put our shoulders to the wheel. So, ask yourselves, especially for the new year, with everything you want to achieve for yourselves and Jamaica, what are the preparations you have put in place to make this a reality?” he said.

The dancehall deejay/producer said for Jamaica to move forward as a country we need to tackle crime, high cost of living, affordable housing, and job losses associated with COVID-19.

“Now, more than ever before, we need to follow protocols which include the wearing of masks, social distancing, and sanitising as we try to battle the fourth wave,” he said.

For 2022, Delly Ranx is promising to record and promote more songs which will inspire the nation.

“It will be a tough year ahead for Jamaica and so the songs will definitely address the theme of togetherness, the spirit of giving, and hard work which will benefit this nation,” he said.

“As a producrer, I have spent sleepless nights trying to get the perfect beats for my rhythm. And, then ensure that my production is of the highest quality. One of my policies now is to record young, emerging artistes on my rhythms,” he continued.

Delly Ranx (born Delroy Foster) came to prominence with the release of Never Done in 1992. He is known for such songs as What Ah Gal, No More Than Yuh, and Headache featuring Elephant Man.

As producer, he is credited on Sean Paul's Ganja Breed featuring Chico, which appeared on Sean Paul's Grammy-winning Dutty Rock album; Popcaan's Family; and Mavado's Weh Dem a Do. His latest project is the Cream Soda rhythm which features artistes including Chuck Fenda, Qrush, Vershon and DC0D3.