Delly, Spragga drop Big Tune

Delly Ranx is confident he has found this year's summer anthem with Big Tune, featuring international act Spragga Benz.

“The song is written to elevate the minds of our youths. This is a motivational song. We need these messages to prepare our youths for the big times ahead,” said Delly Ranx.

Big Tune, which has an accompanying video, was released on August 6, 2021 on the Ranx-owned Pure Music Production label. It is distributed by Johnny Wonder 21 Digital Distribution.

“We have just released a big tune out there in as much as this little country released a big team for the Tokyo Olympics. Despite all the challenges we showed the world — COVID or no COVID — they had better watch out for us (Jamaicans) as we are fighting to make it big whenever we get on the world stage,” said Delly Ranx.

“Every Jamaican must tell themselves that what they are doing is big and to make that effort to show others they are the best among the best; not only in their backyards but in the international space. So, we can be seen as the best street cleaner, the greatest teacher, the greatest nurse, doctor or carpenter,” he continued.

The recently-concluded Olympics Games Jamaica tallied four golds, one silver, and four bronze medals.

Delly Ranx said he has known Spragga Benz since the 1990s, but this is the first time they have collaborated on a song.

Delly Ranx (given name Delroy Foster) got his musical break in 1992 with Never Done. His other hits include Head Ache, What A Gal, and Nuh More Than Yuh.

His success as a record producer include Popcaan's Family, Mavado's Weh Dem A Do, and Sean Paul ft Chico Ganja Breed, which appeared on the Grammy-winning Dutty Rock album.