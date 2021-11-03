Demarco has the melody

Dancehall singjay Demarco makes his entry on the US Current Reggae Albums chart with his debut album Melody .

The 16-track set — released by Ineffable Records on October 22 — debuts at five, selling 150 in pure album sales in its first week.

Melody is star-studded affair. Among the collaborators are Shaggy, Ky-Mani Marley, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Chronic Law, Stephen Marley, Konshens, and Spice.

Elsewhere on the chart, Bugle debuts with Toxicity, a 16-track set which was also released on October 22. It sold 34 in pure album sales and enters the chart at 12.

Toxicity features collaborations with Adena Myrie, Tony Gold, Bounty Killer, Kabaka Pyramid, Jesse Royal, 808 Delavega, Nation Boss, Jahmiel, Bobo Dale, and Beenie Man. The album bears the An9ted Entertainment/Evidence Music imprints.

Dancehall deejay Xyclone continues his reign atop of the chart with Sounds of South America which sold an additional 592 copies to hang on to number one. Two weeks ago, the album sold 1,064 and its total now stands at 1,656.

Walshy Fire's Riddimentary Selection holds steady at two with 211 additional copies (it has so far sold 4,975), while Bob Marley's The Capitol Session 73 is at number three with 179.

SOJA's Beauty in the Silence dips one place down to four, Sublime Meets Scientist Inna LBC is six, and Ekundayo Inversions by El Michels Affair is seven.

Roots of Creation's Dub Free or Die Vol 1 rises to eight, while the various artistes rhythm project Greater Glory Riddim debuts at nine. Greater Glory Riddim features songs by Alaine, Lukie D, Mikey General, Lutan Fyah and Esco, among others. It was released September 7 via Irie Sounds International.

The various artistes set The Trojan Story is 10.

On the streaming and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers' Legend clock 95 weeks at number one.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is at two, while Jason Mraz's Look for the Good is number three.

World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are four and five, respectively, while Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution re-enters at six.

Sean Paul's Dutty Rock and The Trinity are seven and eight, respectively, while Gold by Bob Marley is nine, and UB40's Labour of Love is 10.

On other Billboard charts, the dancehall-flavoured Gyalis by Capella Grey continues to make moves. On Adult R&B Airplay it inches up from 12 to 11, while on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay is stays put at four.

On the Hot 100 chart, Gyalis backtracks from 46 to 48, while dipping from three to four on Hot R&B Songs. On R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Gyalis is 13 down from 14, while on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay is stays firm at three.

Producer Tarik “Rvssian” Johnston is still making an impact on the Billboard Latin and Global charts with Nostalgico featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown.

The song moves from 98 to 85 on Global 200, while skipping 67 to 58 on Global Excluding US chart.

On the Hot Latin Songs chart, Nostalgico is 15, while on Hot Latin Airplay is rises from 27 to 21. On Latin Pop Airplay, it moves from eight to five, while on Latin Rhythm Airplay the song steps from 17 to 10.