Deneiko begins journey

UP-AND-COMING artiste Deneiko believes that with a “great team” fulfilment of his dream of being an entertainer is guaranteed.

The reggae artiste recently launched his debut single, Tell Me When, which was produced by Grammy award-winning producer Frankie Music who is credited on Koffee's EP Rapture. While relating that it was “honour” to work with the producer, Deneiko also shared the concept behind the song.

“ Tell Me When is a reflection on a relationship that makes you come alive. That relationship that fulfils you when you are around that significant other and the yearning you experience when that person is not around, causing you to reminisce on the magical moments shared,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The artiste pointed out that writing the song didn't take a very long time since the rhythm helped him to develop the accompanying lyrics. The single is featured on the Epiphany Riddim Mix, which also features Bugle and Qraig Voicemail.

Since the launch of Tell Me When on September 28, it has been streaming on digital platforms such as Pandora, Audio Mack and Amazon Music, among others.

When asked about future works, Deneiko said: “Yes, there are a lot more singles being worked on to be released in the near future, so you can look out for those.”

Born Deneiko Thompson, the singer said it has been his lifelong dream to be an entertainer.

“Being an entertainer was driven by my passion for the creative arts; and I knew that no matter what else I did in life, being an artiste had to be included for me to be complete,” he said.

To this end, he expressed appreciation for the team with which he works to achieve his goal.

“I am working with a great team which includes the management of Frankie Music and, by extension, Niche Entertainment Group, and they have been working cohesively to enhance my career and market my music,” he stated.

Deneiko lists Bob Marley and Garnett Silk as his musical influences “for their timeless music and continued relevance”. He also also credits Kranium and international artistes Bryson Tiller and SoulChild for their impact on his musical journey.