Denzel Martin wages war on crime

Given its chronic crime problem, living in Chicago has been hazardous for the last 10 years. Denzel Martin has lived there for nearly three decades and has watched the Windy City become one of the most dangerous metropolitan centres in the world.

The frightening situation in Chicago and his native Jamaica inspired War, Martin's new song, that was released in late October.

“It makes you develop fear,” said Martin on crime in his adopted hometown, where almost 600 people have been murdered this year. “You don't know what's going to happen when you walk out of your house.”

Martin keeps in touch with events in Jamaica by listening to radio broadcasts on the Internet. With over 1,000 homicides recorded there for 2021, the outlook is just as bleak.

“I'm sure there's good happening in Jamaica, but you know the bad always overshadows the good,” he said.

Martin began recording in the late 1980s while living in Jamaica. Born in Kingston but raised in Portland, his initial songs were Memory and Fe me Jubby, both produced by Nelson Miller, then the drummer with Burning Spear's band.

Academics took precedence over music when he moved to the United States. Graduating from Columbia College in Chicago with a degree in fine arts, Martin has worked as a graphic designer for the last 20 years.

War is his latest effort since he returned to recording four years ago with Love Song. That was followed by a version of Lionel Richie's Hello, produced by Andy Bassford, former guitarist with Lloyd Parks And We The People Band.