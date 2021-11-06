Deon Mattis steps in Cilla's shoes

Among the many gems in the Paul McCartney catalogue, Step Inside Love by Cilla Black was an international hit in 1968, as well as theme song for her weekly variety show. Recently, Deon Mattis covered the song with the guidance of producer Wayne Armond.

Mattis, a veteran broadcaster, grew up hearing the original and was keen to put a Jamaican flavour to a song that has been covered by several big names including Elvis Costello.

“I think it's so pertinent for us to remember that regardless of what's happening around us, as women we should set the home for our partners to feel comfortable,” she said.

Along with Dusty Springfield and Petula Clark, Black was one of the most popular female singers in the United Kingdom during the 1960s. Her expansive vocal range also made songs like Conversation and You're my World big hits.

Black died at age 72 in 2015.

Mattis, whose previous songs include Soulful Lover, was encouraged to record a version of Step Inside Love by Earle Williams, best known in music circles as producer of Natural High's If Loving You is Wrong. She was ready to go after hearing Armond's arrangement.

“I started rehearsing and trying to bring the voice into shape. I just enjoyed listening to it (Black's version) and singing it,” Mattis recalled.

Born in the United Kingdom, Mattis was raised in Portland. She was one of the early disc jockeys on Irie FM and also did a stint at Bess FM.

Currently, Mattis hosts Home Run on The Edge 105.3 FM, Mondays to Fridays, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.