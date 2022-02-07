Derrick Harriott shrugs off rumours

A chirpy Derrick Harriott celebrated his 83rd birthday in New York City on Sunday. The veteran singer/producer has been in that US state since November last year, after doing a minor surgery.

Despite another rumour doing the rounds that he had passed away, he was intent on not letting anything disrupt his celebratory mood.

“I heard these false rumours spreading about me so I think those people who are doing it need to listen to some Derrick Harriott songs and then they'll get their bearings. They're a bit off -key,” he quipped.

“I'm here recuperating from a surgery I did on the second of November. My children just sent me a bouquet...and lots of fruits, some of them are chocolate-covered. I just finished that not so long ago; having a good morsel. Everything is pretty nice,” he continued.

Yesterday, like November 2020, another rumour swirled that the veteran singer had passed. He said he had been made aware by the numerous phone calls and that it does have a negative effect on his family.

“The rumours do make you feel real bad. Why should people be idle to do things like that?... Terrible man. It affects you by being a downright lie. It also affects the thousands and, maybe millions of people who appreciate your music so much,” he said.

“I have quite a few things to come. Watch out for it. And God will keep me and I'll keep on keeping on,” he continued.

Harriott was greatly concerned about the crime in Jamaica.

“Tell Jamaica keep up the good work that we know that can make Jamaica better. And please, no more crime. Crime poisons. Let's go back like we know how people used to live,” he added.

His career began in the 1950s as a singer when he entered the Vere Johns Opportunity Hour. Though he was not successful as a solo act, he then joined forces with Claude Sang Jr and they won several times.

The Vere Johns Opportunity Hour began in the 1940s and continued until the early 1960s. Many of Jamaica's top acts, including Alton Ellis and John Holt, got their start on that talent contest.

After his experience on the show, Harriott formed Jiving Juniors, which consisted of him, Eugene Dwyer, Herman Sang and Maurice Wynter. When the group parted he went solo and later became a producer.

He had many number one and top five songs including What Can I Do, which he says is his personal favourite; Fistful of Dollars, The Loser, and Walk The Streets.

As a producer he worked with numerous artistes including the 'Crown Prince of Reggae' Dennis Brown.

He also produced songs by The Chosen Few, Scotty, The Kingstonians, and Keith and Tex. They recorded for his labels, Crystal and Move And Groove.

Harriott still contributes to music through his record store, located at Constant Spring Road in Kingston.

Harriott was conferred with the Order of Distinction from the Jamaican Government in 2009. A decade later, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award in Music at the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) Awards.