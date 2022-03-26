Designer lauds PM on reopening sector

Fashion designer Jenelle Thompson was elated when Prime Minister Holness announced the full reopening of the entertainment sector during his 2022/2023 budget debate speech in Parliament last Thursday.

Thompson, who lives in Philadelphia and is of Jamaican parentage, said this is more than welcome after a two-year drought.

“I know something big would have happened for not only me, but the entire entertainment industry; everyone knows music goes hand-in-hand with fashion. So, with all the parties and stage shows to come, everyone wants to dress up and show off what they have in store for the world to see. It's once again an opportunity for designers, like myself, to be more creative and to make some money as well as to train aspiring designers,” she said.

“The spin-off from this reopening will see more people being employed — from the man down the road selling his jerked chicken to the taxi man who will have to make more trips to carry partygoers. And, entertainers, promoters and event coordinators will also benefit,” she continued.

In a well-received speech, PM Holness announced the ending of the two-year restrictions associated with COVID-19, which had curtailed the entertainment sector which has lost billions.

The prime minister said event planners would see a 50 per cent decrease in permit fees which will last for six months; players in the industry having the means to access a $500-million grant loans put in place by the Bank of Jamaica. While vendors will be eligible for up to $750,000, business owners can access up to $5 million.

The wearing of mask is no longer mandatory. However, it is encouraged in enclosed spaces that sell food and drinks, he added.

Thompson opened the doors to A' Legends brands three years ago. Her unisex brand has found favour among dancehall artistes, including Vershon, Delly Ranx, Macka Diamond, and Ding Dong of Ravers Clavers.

She made her acting debut in the independent film 3 to 11 which premiered at Studio Movie Grill in Pennsylvania on February 5, 2022.

“My role was a nurse in 3 to 11 movie. I hope this will open doors for me,” she added.