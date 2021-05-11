Sounds of Marley — Desmond Allen's Top 10

I came to appreciate Bob Marley while I was studying in France and he came to my town, Strasbourg, in June 1980. That incredible 'Uprising Tour 1980' was to be his final tour of Europe before he died on May 11, 1981.

My admiration for the Third World's first megastar deepened when I covered his funeral, which I'll always remember because I went on to win a Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) Journalism Award for that coverage, on team with Balford Henry and Harris Dias.

Here are my top 10 Bob Marley favourites:

1. Natural Mystic

2. No Woman No Cry

3. Could you be loved

4. Is This Love?

5. I Shot the Sheriff

6. Exodus

7. Zimbabwe

8. Redemption Song

9. War

10. Rat Race

— Desmond Allen, executive editor, special assignment at the Jamaica Observer