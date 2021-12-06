Devin Di Dakta gets creative on Freshman

DANCEHALL deejay Devin Di Dakta has tapped into a new side of his creativity with his third EP, Freshman.

“This is the first contemporary dancehall EP I've done. Other EPs, Bare Thoughts and Bare Meds, I've done were more personal and also more on social commentary mixed with experimenting with new sounds,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“This is not my first EP, however, this one is very special as it's the first of my upcoming EP series leading up to my debut album,” he added.

The seven-song project dropped on December 3 on the deejay's label, SAINTkingstonMUSIC. It was co-produced by RomieIkon, Dale Virgo, JamrockVybz, Doomsquad, Scrilla, Yaad Boiiz Records, Rejiche Smith, and Yo Christon.

Devin Di Dakta is pleased with the success of the EP even before it was officially released.

“Before it was released it was available for pre-order where it went number one on Amazon New Releases in reggae music & Caribbean,” he said.

Adding that the project is geared at showing his growth as an artiste, the deejay believes it was the most appropriate time to release it.

“The time is right for this specific project because I've grown over the years and I'm finally ready to show that to the world,” he said.

He also said his consistency is what keeps him relevant.

“I would say it's the fact that I never gave up even when it's my downtime. I'm always releasing quality music so should anyone stumble across my music by accident, they'll be impressed and want to listen more,” he told the Observer.

Devin Di Dakta, given name Anthony Clarke, hails from Highgate in St Mary. He came to national prominence by winning the male segment of televised talent competition Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall in 2015.

The former St Mary High student was, in 2017, featured on Sly and Robbie's Grammy-nominated set, S ly & Robbie Presents... Reggae For Her – Devin Di Dakta & JL.

His previous releases include Safe Haven, Dark Times, and Eye For An Eye.