Dexta Daps goes deluxe

A YEAR after releasing his debut album, Vent, Dexta Daps has released a deluxe edition of the project.

The original Vent album comprised 16 tracks, while the deluxe edition has 32.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Dexta Daps — who is currently on tour — explained the decision to release a deluxe edition.

“The fans had anticipated more, so I gave them what they wanted. Actually, it was a compilation of songs, so we broke it down into two parts, Vent and then Vent Deluxe,” said Dexta Daps.

Vent Deluxe was released on September 30 via Dexta Daps Music Group.

Among the new tracks are Pressure featuring Pressure Busspipe, A Jus Suh Life Guh featuring Marlon Asher, Ammunition featuring Patrice Roberts, Star Throat featuring Kemar Highcon and Konshens, Call Me If (remix) with Louie Culture and Tory Lanez, Wi Fi featuring American rapper and producer Drumma Boy, and Scripture featuring Nigerian-American singer and Afrobeats star Davido.

Dexta Daps explained the inclusion of Caribbean and American acts.

“It is beneficial to be working with different cultures and music. Music is what we love so we interact with everyone,” he said.

He continued, “I wanted to deliver this project in a way that's unique and with style.”

Last year, Dexta sampled Louie Culture's Ganga Lee on his monster hit Call Me If. A remix featuring Louie Culture and Canadian hip hop artiste Tory Lanez is included on Vent Deluxe.

Daps Dexta spoke about working with Louie Culture.

“Louie is definitely a legend and it was an honour to do music with him. He set the trend in dancehall and I look up to him with respect.”

In support of the Vent Deluxe edition, Dexta Daps has embarked on a multi-city US tour which kicked off Friday in Georgia.

The original Vent album peaked at number 10 for two weeks on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart last December.

Born Louis Grandison, Dexta Daps is known for hits including Breaking News, Seven Eleven and Shabba Madda Pot.