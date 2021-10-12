Dexta 'Vents' on the charts again

SINGJAY Dexta Daps is back on the charts. Vent (Deluxe), a revised edition of his 2020 album Vent, enters the US Current Reggae Albums chart at number seven.

The 32-track Vent (Deluxe) was released on September 30 via Dexta Daps Music Group. Among the new tracks are: Pressure ft Pressure Busspipe; A Jus Suh Life Guh ft Marlon Asher; Ammunition ft Patrice Roberts; Star Throat ft Kemar Highcon and Konshens; Call Me If (remix) with Louie Culture and Tory Lanez; Wi Fi ft American rapper/producer Drumma Boy; and, Scripture ft Afrobeat star Davido.

The original Vent (with 16 tracks) album peaked at 10 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart last year.

Elsewhere on the US Current Reggae Albums chart (which is only available via subscription to MRC Data), Beauty in the Silence by SOJA remains at number one for a second week, while Bob Marley's The Capitol Session 73 rebounds to two.

Walshy Fire's Riddimentary Selection inches up to three, while Good Times (Roll On) by Fortunate Youth is firm at four. The 12-track set — which was released on September 30 via Controlled Substance Sound Labs — features collaborations with Skillinjah, Iya Terra, and Dread Kennedy, among others.

Former chart-topper In the Moment by Rebelution is down to five, The Return of Pachyman by Pachyman rises to six.

At number eight is El Micheals Affair and Liam Bailey's Ekundayo Inversions, while Live at Rainbow, 4th June 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers, and Look for the Good by Jason Mraz are nine and 10, respectively.

On the streaming and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers spend a 92nd week at number one.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy rises to two, Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection re-enters at three, while Look for the Good by Jason Mraz is firm at four.

Stick Figure's World on Fire is steady at five, while Greatest Hits by UB40 inches up to six.

Set in Stone by Stick Figure is seven, Rebelution's Live at Red Rocks is up to eight.

Gold by Bob Marley and the Wailers is nine, and SOJA's Beauty in the Silence dips from two to 10.