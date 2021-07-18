Dez I aims to teach with his entry

The Jamaica Observer 's Entertainment Desk continues its series on the Jamaica Festival Song Competition which is marking its 55th anniversary milestone.

For recording artiste Dez I, the importance of sharing the nation's history, heritage, and culture is the driving force behind his decision to enter this year's staging of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition.

His entry, Rhumba Box, pays homage to the roots of Jamaican music and the days when mento was a the dominant and popular form of local music. He is overjoyed at the chance to share this story with this audience via this popular avenue.

“Yes, yes, yes. I am getting a chance to represent my whole country and culture. It's a whole heap a joy; lots a great vibes I've been experiencing since I took the decision to enter the competition. I'm giving thanks for the opportunity to speak to an audience on aspects of Jamaican culture. Jamaica is always bigger than all of us, so we always have to share parts of it with each other. Rhumba Box is just an example of what we need to share. As part a wi need to let the younger generation know what it is all about. Mento was that popular music that people listened to back then. It is nice to now share where we are coming from. The past can always help to guide the future,” he told the Jamaica Observer during an interview.

The track was produced by Yorkshire Entertainment and had been recorded for some time, but Dez I thought this year was the right time to release Rhumba Box for the festival song audience.

No stranger to the music scene, Manchester born Dez I , whose given name is Desmond Boyd, has been plying his brand of music since the 1990s to local and international audiences.

“I won the Tastee Talent Contest in 1999 and went on to participate in Jammin UK [a talent competition in the UK], where I placed third back in 2001. Since then, I have been doing my thing. There have been ups and downs but I am not giving up. I realise that good message takes time to deliver, so I'm not deterred. Through the music I have been able to travel all over the world... countries like France, Italy, UK, US, Germany, and some places in Africa have experienced my performance and music. But I'm really liking what is happening in the industry right now, not just my music, but a lot of the artistes in the business, so I am optimistic about the future,” he shared.

Dez I is also getting set to release an album titled Issues Now, later this year. The project, he said, is a compilation of tracks covering a number of social issues affecting the society at this time.