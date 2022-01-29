Di Celebrityy, Rytikal get Mysterious

Di Celebrityy is pumped up about his collaboration, Mysterious, featuring dancehall star Rytikal.

The dancehall love song paints a vivid portrait of a romantically frustrated woman who is approached by a new suitor competing for her affections.

“Originally, I had wanted to do a remix with Rytikal on a song I had before but when I reached out to Eastsyde Records to get it done, Rytikal gave me a call and mentioned he would prefer to do a new song with me, something fresh. Right away we started working on the project and the rest was history,” said DiCelebrityy, whose real name is Adrian Anthony Campbell.

The track was released on all digital download platforms via the Pyyros Govament Production LLC in January 2022.

“The song is basically a real life story about a girl who Rytikal ah pree, but it appears that the girl is in love with me. Although me have a bag a girl, she just still nah leave even though she is hurting,” Di Celebrityy explained.

Plans are far advanced to shoot visuals for the song.

The entertainer, who describes himself as a “modern Jamaican-international artiste”, is also a singer and songwriter.

He is gearing up for a summer release for his album, VIP Room, which will feature Mysterious as well as other collaborations with well-known dancehall acts.

Born in St Ann's Bay, he grew up in Amiel Town in Dressikie, St Mary. He attended Tacky High School in the parish. Upon leaving high school, he recorded his first song, Motion Wine, in 2012 on his own label, Warm and Easy Recordz.

He migrated to the USA in 2015 and was awarded 2019 Artist of the Year in New York. He was given a Certificate of Proclamation in 2019 by the mayor in the city of Mt Vernon for his contribution and development of the culture in New York.