Di-Ruption puts things in place

Singjay Di-Ruption is looking to make a positive impact with From That Place .

“My hope for this track is to open ways to the world so it can change lives with the words directing the message in our everyday life,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“This song is about the struggles and the day-to-day recurrence of living in the ghetto. It talks about situations such as friends hurting friends for the simplest of things; it's like a dog eat dog world,” he added.

Released on March 15, the track was produced by Star Quality Records. With scenes from Denham Town and Tivoli Gardens, the video was shot and produced by Jus Hugh Productions.

The singjay, whose given name is Romario Weir, is a past student of Morant Bay High School. He is known for other songs like Astronomy, My Choice, Speed Off, and Know Where.

The release of From That Place precedes the singjay's upcoming EP, Different Side. While a final date has not yet been confirmed, he is planning to continue releasing singles to build the anticipation.

“This EP will feature about seven or eight songs, we're working on finalising the tracks at the moment,” he added.

Di-Ruption also believes he has what it takes to stand out in the industry.

“I have been told that my voice is my greatest asset. I think it hits deep when I open my mouth because I've done songs that have brought people to tears, so I fully agree with that sentiment,” the singjay added.

The artiste has kept his connection with his fans by communicating regularly through livestreams on Facebook and Instagram.

“The feedback has been great over the years. I was on quite a few shows before the pandemic and right now, the fanbase is growing and the comments are coming in,” he said.

He is pleased with the growth of his career, thus far and is optimistic about the coming years.

“The reception alone for the new music has put me in a very confident place, so we will be working even harder and smarter to make sure the outcome matches the effort. Making music was always in my past, my present and surely for the future, I am proud to say yes, I'll make it and due to the energy and message Di-Ruption's music brings forth anyone who listens to it will listen again over and over,” he told the Observer.