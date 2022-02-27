Diamond dance

In 1962, the year Jamaica gained Independence, there was a strong sense of nationalism, as well as a drive to create organisations and institutions indicative of the country's newly minted status. Among the institutions which came into being was the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC).

Co-founded by Rex Nettleford and Eddy Thomas, the company began by drawing on 15 dancers from various training grounds in the Corporate Area.

The founding members were sisters Bridget and Maureen Casserly and Joyce and Shirley Campbell, Sheila Barnett, Monica McGowan, Mavis Stoppi, Barbara (Grant) Requa, Pansy Hassan, Gertrude Sherwood, Rosalie Markes, and Yvonne DaCosta. They were complemented by the male corps featuring Bert Rose, Ronan Critchlow, and Audley Butler.

Sixty years later the NDTC has grown to become a leader in its field locally, as well as a force within the Caribbean region and beyond. The company has amassed a following wherever it performs and has a repertoire comprising celebrated works by some of the top choreographers from Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

Marlon Simms is the current artistic director, the third in the company's history, taking over in 2018 from Barry Moncrieffe, who took up the reins of the company when Nettleford died in 2010.

Simms shared with the Jamaica Observer that a slate of activities are being planned to celebrate the company's diamond anniversary, but these are all contingent on the restrictions due to the current pandemic.

“We are looking at the present environment to determine what is best at this time with the entertainment sector still greatly affected and a number of restrictions still in place. But we must celebrate this milestone and make it memorable by looking back at how far we have come, where we are, and the future.”

Simms shared that among the activities being planned to commemorate the company's diamond anniversary are a distinguished lecture in May examining the development of the arts and culture in Jamaica. He noted that discussions are being held with a presenter and a confirmation is expected shortly. The company is also looking to host a series of workshops islandwide for children. This is aimed at exposing young minds to the world of dance and sharing the history of the company with them. The company will also be resuming its online chat with former members of the company, sharing their memories of the NDTC. A diamond edition of the NDTC Journal is also scheduled to be published.

Performance lies at the heart of the company, and efforts are being made to put the company and its repertoire on stage during this period.

“We are making an effort to stage our annual Morning of Music and Movement (Easter Sunday). As I said, we are watching what is happening with the the pandemic. We might be able to stage a hybrid event with limited persons joining us physically and the others online. Last year we were really pleased to have over 500 persons join us virtually at 6:00 am for this event. Our Diamond season is set for July and August. Usually we do four weekends. Again, we are paying close attention to the pandemic to see what will be possible. We are also pleased to announce that we will be going on tour to Florida at the end of September, early October. We are very excited about this as the company has not been on the road in quite some time,” said Simms.

He further noted that the young choreographers showcase, which has become a calendar event for the company, will also be staged during this diamond anniversary year. He, however, added that discussions are being had on how this event can be improved.

“As artistic director my hope is that I will be able to execute all these events, given the pandemic, and leave an impact and be able to inspire. As Jamaicans we have the ability to push through our difficulties, and the NDTC is no different,” Simms noted.