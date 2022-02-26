Diana King, crossover queen

This is the 17th in Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk series for Reggae Month titled Princess Black.

Singer Diana King enjoyed huge success on the mainstream charts in America, Europe, and Japan in the mid-to late-1990s.

The singer, who is from Spanish Town, St Catherine, came from humble beginnings to become one of the most successful Jamaican female vocalists.

After a stint with the City Heat band which made its name on the hotel circuit, King went solo and released the single Change of Heart in 1991, produced by Handel Tucker.

She broke through on the Billboard charts in 1994 with a cover Stir it Up, which was made popular by Bob Marley and the Wailers. The song peaked at 53 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

But it was her 1995 hit Shy Guy which announced her arrival on the international scene. Signing with The Work Group, a subsidiary of Sony Music, King's star rose to astronomical heights.

Shy Guy, which was featured in the Bad Boys movie, was also included on King's major label debut Tougher Than Love. It peaked at 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 21 R&B. Outside of the United States, the song topped charts in Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe and Japan.

It made the top 10 in Norway, Switzerland, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Germany, Hungary, and Australia.

Shy Guy was certified gold in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Germany, France, Belgium, and platinum in Australia.

Other hits which flowed included L-L-Lies, Love Triangle and a cover of the Rufus and Chaka Khan's hit Ain't Nobody. All made the Billboard charts.

Her 1997 album Think Like a Girl featured an interpretation of Say A Little Prayer, which was also featured in the Julia Roberts movie My Best Friend's Wedding. Say A Little Prayer dented the Billboard Hot 100, Dance/Club Play, and United Kingdom charts.

King has, to date released, five full-length studio albums, the last being 2011's AgirLnaMeKING.

In 1997, Canadian singer Celine Dion released a cover of Diana's Treat Her Like a Lady, which hit the charts in Britain, and Europe in 1999.

These days, King resides in Florida.