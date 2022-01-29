Diestro prepares for High Grade

Dancehall artiste Diestro is currently readying for the release of his EP, titled High Grade & Dancehall . This follows up on his single Grow Wise , which hit the market late last year.

According to the former Bridgeport High student, who now calls Canada home, his music can be described as edifying and creative.

“Even the titles of my songs prove this point. With songs like Nutmegs, Dancehall Missing, Grow Wise, Chef… I find that people anticipate hearing the songs just from the titles. The theme of my music is modern dancehall with insights to different unique scenarios. My influences in music are Damian Marley, Agent Sasco and Tarrus Riley,” Diestro told the Jamaica Observer.

Born Darin Domize, his passion for music was first ignited as a teenager at high school in Jamaica.

“I fell in love with music. I was always listening to it, critiquing it, and writing it. I wrote my first song, Pass By, on the back of my eighth-grade book. Me and my friend, Jinyus, would do school competitions and clashes and perform at barbecues.”

He further shared that it was Jinyus who was instrumental in pushing him to take his words from paper to performance, but it was another friend who gave him the stage name Diestro.

Diestro's mother lost her battle with cancer as he was turning 18 in 2007. He is always reflective when he speaks of her.

“Seven CXC me get when she sick and that mek her smile. She always wanted me to be true to myself and not do what anyone else want.”

Diestro is confident when speaking to the importance of his music.

“What sets my music apart from others is that I manage to still sound contemporary and interesting while still having somewhat of a moral compass, so to speak. Rampant marketing and creative visuals are the tactics used just now along with a physical presence in the dancehall space. My short-term goal is to get established as a solid dancehall artiste. Mid-term goal is to expand my video and recording company by having a team in Jamaica, Canada and the United States,” he said.

“My long-term goal is to help other talents achieve and to live forever through my music and my work. An industry that is completely based on talent and the sheer quality of the music and not other trivial stuff. That way the quality of the genre is preserved. Subsequently, my music would benefit for the simple fact that hearing quality stuff doesn't intimidate me, instead it motivates me to create and get better,” Diestro added.

— Richard Johnson