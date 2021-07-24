Digital Sham Caah Get Enough

The Ontario Lockdown rhythm was released earlier this month and among the newcomers featured is deejay Digital Sham. His contribution is titled Caah Get Enough .

Produced by Canada-based White Gad Records (WGR), Caah Get Enough was inspired by party vibes.

“This song came about from just vibing the riddim going to parties and the nightclubs. The idea just came to me each time I heard the beat. It's a real club-banger,” Digital Sham told the Jamaica Observer.

The Kingston-based artiste is hoping that the song will create a buzz for him. Having ventured into music eight years ago, he was inspired by music from an early age.

“Well, I grew up around a sound system so the love for music started at a tender age of thirteen. Tossing the microphone and saying slangs. Then later on I began to write songs,” he shared.

Digital Sham has worked with producers including Braff Music, Panta Son Music, Shabdon Records, CDR, and Romeich Entertainment.

“So far my musical journey has been progressive. It has had its ups and downs, but music has taken me to different parts of the world and I am grateful yet humble. I will continue to push and fight the fight,” said Digital Sham.

Born Shamarie Bogle, Digital Sham is originally from the community of 13 Street in Jacks Hill.

“Musically, I am bringing creativity, word play, lyrics and high-energy performance. I also want to have hit songs and win some awards for my work,” he confided.

Among the artistes featured on the Ontario Lockdown rhythm are Shawn Storm, Supa Hype, Macka Diamond, Future Fambo, Teejay, Ajji, Katana, Tanto Blacks, and Munga Honorable.