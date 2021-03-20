Dinesty King launches label

TRELAWNY-BASED producer Shannarey “Dinesty King” Brown is confident that his latest project the Philly Anthem rhythm will be a huge success.

The rhythm features songs from several artistes that have close ties with the Under Vibes producer, including Tommy Lee Sparta, Jah Torius, Prohgres, Navino, Hotfrass, Cracka Don, Avanzce and Peppa Gad.

“I believe this rhythm has the potential to be one of the top rhythms for 2021; all the songs on it are hot. I'm getting great feedback about this project from DJs [in] different parts of the world, including the Caribbean, Africa, the States, the UK and Europe,” he said.

The Philly Anthem rhythm was released through OneRpm on March 5 on Dinesty King's new label Dinesty Kxng Muzik.

“I'm fairly new to the game, but I've been building my brand over the past three years with my Falmouth Dinesty label. Everyone knows that label now, so I decided to launch my new label with this project.

All the songs on the rhythm are available on all leading digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

The producer, whose repertoire of hits includes songs such as Tommy Lee Sparta's Under Vibes and I-Octane's Mine Yuh, is currently working on several new projects that are slated for later this year.

“I'm always in the lab cooking up the hits, I have a lot of new projects in the works. Now that I'm operating two labels I plan to be even more productive than usual. The fans can expect a long [list] of new music from Falmouth Dinesty and Dinesty Kxng Muzik this year,” said Dinesty King.