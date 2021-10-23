Ding Dong's in the groove

DANCER-TURNED-DEEJAY Ding Dong is in high spirits following his performance at American rapper Cardi B's 'Passa Passa' birthday party a week ago.

Held at River Studios in Los Angeles, California, the event had a number of celebrities in attendance including rappers Offset (Cardi B's husband), Snoop Dogg, and Chance the Rapper, Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo.

Ding Dong (given name Kemar Ottey) was among three Jamaican dancehall acts booked to perform at the dancehall-themed event. The others were Spice and Mr Vegas.

“Someone connected to Cardi B reached out and asked if I was available for the date. Big up to Megan, she was the person who called me. So, I was booked for it,” Ding Dong told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued, “I got back my visa two days before I got the call. I performed at 'Best of the Best' and shelled it down and the next day I went to Los Angeles for the party.”

Asked what his inclusion at the event meant for his brand, Ding Dong said: “My thing was just doing the work and hopefully my name would be in the air when things like this pop up and they're looking for a dancehall artiste with party vibes. It was a big look when I got the call and I was very excited.”

The dancehall deejay, who is the leader for the Ravers Clavers dance outfit, spoke about the warm reception he received from the WAP rapper and her team.

“Romeich handled everything with the arrangements. It was very professional. Big up Cardi B, she dealt with it professionally. For me, it wasn't about going there and making a mark and to just be a part of this event. Cardi rolled out the red carpet for everyone, and she is really down to earth. While we were at sound check, people were calling her management team requesting to have sections cordoned off at the party and she said: 'No, that's not what the party is going to be like.' She didn't want no segregation because it's a dancehall party and everybody ah go 'bungle up' — just like at a normal dancehall session.”

Among the other Jamaican acts who were at the event were Dexta Daps, Kranium, Shenseea, and selectors Noah Powa and Chromatic.

“It was just one love, one dancehall. Everybody represented for the culture,” said Ding Dong.

Said Ding Dong, “Cardi B recreated the whole dancehall session. She go as far as to get jerk chicken and everything you can find in a session. It was like a normal dancehall party; we just went there to bring the real authentic vibes.”

Among the songs Ding Dong performed that kept the crowd rocking were Badman Forward Badman Pull Up, Holiday, Shoulda Fi a Fling, Genna Bounce and Willie Bounce.