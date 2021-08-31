Disciples of The lost 'Ark'

LIKE Phil Spector whose unique Wall of Sound attracted artistes like The Beatles and The Righteous Brothers, Lee “Scratch” Perry's penchant for being different drew like-minded musicians to the Black Ark, a mystical studio he operated in Duhaney Park, Kingston. The facility was destroyed by fire over 40 years ago, but the magic Perry — who died August 29, 2021 at age 85 — and his team created there lives on.

Here is a look at some of them.

The Upsetters Band:

A talented quartet that comprised the Barrett brothers, Aston on bass and Carlton on drums, organist Glen Adams and guitarist Alva “Reggie” Lewis. They played on many of Perry's early productions including Mr Brown, Small Axe and Duppy Conqueror by The Wailers. The Barretts left the Perry camp in 1970 and eventually became the driving force of Bob Marley's Wailers band.

Max Romeo:

The St Ann-born singer came to prominence in the late 1960s with the risque song, Wet Dream, which was a strong seller in the United Kingdom. Social commentary was his focus when he began working with Perry early in the next decade. War Ina Babylon, One Step Forward and Chase The Devil, produced by Perry, are regarded as Romeo's most potent songs.

Junior Byles:

A fireman, Junior Byles was a singer/songwriter of promise with little to show for that talent, until he met Perry. He did a series of powerful songs for the producer such as Curly Locks and Beat Down Babylon as well as the serene A Place Called Africa.

Junior Murvin:

Another singer with more years than hit songs under his belt when he met Perry in the mid-1970s. Murvin had written Solomon, a hit for Derrick Harriott, but was struggling to make a name for himself until he wrote Police And Thieves. Produced by Perry, it was a smash in Jamaica and the United Kingdom, where it was distributed by Island Records. Covered by The Clash, Police And Thieves is commercially the biggest selling song for the Upsetter label.

The Congos:

Roots duo of Roy “Ashanti Roy” Johnson and Cedric Myton began recording songs for what would be their outstanding Heart Of The Congos album, at the Black Ark studio in 1976. Johnson and Perry are both from Kendal district in Hanover. With songs like Fisherman, Congoman and La La Bam Bam, the 1977 album consistently ranks among reggae's finest works.

Boris Gardiner:

Was a top session musician at Studio One when he first met Scratch Perry there in 1969. He was one of the main players at the Black Ark, playing bass on songs like Beat Down Babylon and Police And Thieves, that helped define the distinctive Perry sound.

“He was an eccentric person, you never saw Scratch the same way twice. Loved his weed, loads of it, but as a producer he's right at the top,” said Gardiner.