DJ Cassidy's all-Jamaican set

The current global health crisis spurred unprecedented levels of creativity in the way entertainment is packaged and presented, particularly in the early days of the pandemic when there were severe restrictions on mass gatherings.

One of the standouts is Pass The Mic created and hosted by New York-born, California-based disc jock DJ Cassidy. This multimedia event sees a non-stop guest list of surprise legendary stars singing along to their most iconic records and each one passes the mic to the next; the result is what DJ Cassidy calls “an epic celebration of love, life, and musical heroes”.

Come February 26, follow the Image Awards in the United States presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), DJ Cassidy will be passing the mic to a legion of reggae and dancehall acts for a set to be aired on American cable station BET.

When the Jamaica Observer caught up with DJ Cassidy, he was cautious not to divulge the list of local acts who will make this edition, in keeping with the surprise format of the show. However, he acquiesced and shared a few of the names.

“I'm usually tight-lipped about this, after all it's like going to a party and the DJ is giving out his set list at the door. I will tease you a little, keeping the majority as a surprise,” he noted.

“The first name I will mention is Supercat. It was very important for me to have him on this show. I remember being 10 or 11 and just listening to his Don Dada album over and over at home, in the car with my parents, everywhere I went. So much so that when I told my father I was doing this show he asked if I was getting Supercat. He is such a mythological character and persona and so revered in dancehall music, I liken him to what Big Daddy Kane and Rakim represent in hip hop... he is an icon of that era. Then there will be Shaggy, who is the true definition of a global superstar who has transformed reggae and dancehall music on the global stage and has position the music around the world in a unique way. I am also including Maxi Priest as there is not a day that goes by that I don't play his music. It is a part of the soundtrack of my life and I had the honour of telling him that. His music and sound is such a great fusion of reggae and R&B, and that is what Pass The Mic is — a show to build a bridge to connect people and genres. We are also having Patra. It is important that we have the ladies represented and I remember being in junior high school and playing her music... she is the queen of the pack. The audience is going to be blown away,” DJ Cassidy disclosed.

The idea for Pass The Mic was sparked in April 2020 while DJ Cassidy was having a Facetime conversation with his friend and mentor Verdine White of the celebrated band Earth, Wind and Fire.

“Just as we were speaking the classic Earth, Wind and Fire song That's the Way of the World came on and Verdine started singing as if I wasn't there and I thought to myself 'how cool'. Right then and there I envisioned Pass the Mic. I shared the idea with a few people and it premièred on July 7. The response has been so widespread and more than I could have imagined in my wildest dreams. I have spent hours reading comments and realise that people have connected with Pass The Mic in a truly emotional, intimate and personal way,” he noted.

This is not the first time that Jamaican acts have been featured on Pass The Mic. In June last year following the BET Awards, the show included Sean Paul, Beenie Man and Wayne Wonder.

“The show was focussed on R&B and hip hop music from 2000s.

“We were looking at significant records in that period and I thought it would be crazy to celebrated the era without reggae and dancehall and so Sean Paul, Wayne Wonder and Beenie Man were perfects. The reaction was overwhelming and it was the highlight of the show. I realised it was something special and the dream was to have an entire episode to celebrate reggae.”

DJ Cassidy knew it had to happen and was introduced to reggae music insider Sharon Burke to help him produce the segment.

“I was told that if I wanted anything done in reggae and dancehall music Sharon Burke was the person to know. Along with her team of Judith Bodley and Debrina Smith, the three of whom were absolutely incredible we have pulled this amazing production together. I first created a master wish list. Usually I Pass The Mic features 13 to 15 songs. This reggae and dancehall episode will feature 16 songs, more than any other episode. This is the most special episode for me,” DJ Cassidy noted.