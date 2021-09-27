DJ Face living his dream

EVEN though this year's staging of popular party series Dream Weekend saw fewer numbers, Rhoan “DJ Face” Woolery who played at three of the nine events said it was still memorable.

“It meant everything to me as Dream Weekend is by far the most popular weekend in the Caribbean. So, performing there is very good for my CV (curriculum vitae) as a DJ,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“The only difference for me was the numbers. Obviously, it's usually bigger but I think for the time we are in now, it was a great turnout and the vibes was lit all weekend,” he added.

Having satisfied all the requirements by the Government and Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), promoters of the party series were granted permission to host it between August 5-9.

DJ Face was originally billed for the all-white party Daydreams. However, his successful set led to him also playing at Twisted Spiritz, and Extreme Wet & Wild.

The 38-year-old disc jockey is also one of the promoters of the popular event, BritJam.

His first time playing at Dream Weekend was 2015. In his opinion, disc jockeys are instrumental in fuelling the dancehall and reggae brand.

“DJs are very important. We push the music. If you think from back in the day, before social media and YouTube, it was all about the DJs and sound systems. Even now, the DJ role is very important [because] we break the music,” he said.

He was joined by DJ Quan, Mikey Classique, and MC Blazze at Dream Weekend.

The Montego Bay native said the public gathering restrictions induced by the novel coronavirus pandemic has heavily impacted his career.

“Before the pandemic, things were going pretty well. I was living in Jamaica and running two weekly night events for myself — Tipsy Tuesdays [at] Margaritaville and Sexy Sundays at Blue Beat. [I was] also just getting ready for the Britjam 10th-year anniversary. When the pandemic hit, it was a wake-up call; a reminder that as DJs, we need to make sure we have other options and also save something. One of the most affected sector is entertainment so it really crippled us. I had to leave Jamaica and move back to London,” DJ Face explained.

The disc jockey, who has over two decades of experience, is hopeful that he will be able to get back to normality soon.

“I am just really focusing on pushing myself more out there and just living life. You don't know what tomorrow may bring. I'm doing my live shows on the Twitch platform and also working on some events. Hopefully, we can relaunch Britjam in 2022,” he told the Observer.