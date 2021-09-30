DJ Insaneo finds his rhythm

DJ Insaneo finds his rhythmThursday, September 30, 2021
|
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
|
WITH more than a decade of experience in the industry, disc jockey/producer Javid “DJ Insaneo” Skeene believes he has found his footing.
“I am extremely pleased. I always say one step at a time and ultimately, you get to the goal. From playing in college, to playing in dances, to playing overseas, to playing on the radio, trust me, the growth is immense,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
He is on the promotional trail for the Daaze Rhythm — a collaborative effort between the Howard Group Entertainment and himself.
The rhythm was released on August 6 and contains seven tracks. The artistes include Mr Wellz, Tevwaldz, Ishadyz, Jojo Singa, Schedule Boss, Vybrid, and Khautionkush.
The collaboration was seamless, as he is cousin of the label's founder, Barrel Howard.
“He called me out of the blue one day and said, 'Let's do this production thing again.' I think that was a blessing because I was thinking the same thing and was planning to start taking steps towards that,” said DJ Insaneo.
Since its release, the rhythm has been gaining traction.
“The response has been great. A few ladies have taken to posting it. However, by October, we will receive a report from the various streaming and online sites that will give us an idea of the true number of downloads and streams,” said the St George's College alumnus.
Based in Kingston, DJ Insaneo has been in the music business since he was nine years old.
“I started playing professionally as a DJ when I was 15. I started producing music at 19 but stopped after my musical mentor passed away. I am, however, back at it and pushing forward aggressively,” he said.
Balancing production with his current role as a radio DJ on Newstalk 93 FM, his past productions include Caribbean Princess by Langi, No Water by Lia Carbe (formerly known as Dahlia) and Blue Light by Duane Howard, which was also a collaboration with the label.
In the pipeline for DJ Insaneo and Howard Entertainment Group are several new projects and ventures.
“We have many more riddims. We plan to release a riddim with all females and we are working on EPs for Ishaydz, Tevwaldz and Kautionkush. We are also in talks to manage a few artists in New York,” DJ Insaneo told the Observer.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy