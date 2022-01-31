DJ Khaled's truly grateful

Grateful — a two-disc, 24-track set by American hip hop producer and music mogul DJ Khaled — was last week certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales exceeding 2,000,000 copies.

Grateful, released in June 2017, has Jamaican artistes Sizzla and Mavado among its line-up.

Sizzla performs the album's intro I'm So Grateful, co-produced by DJ Khaled and Danja, while Mavado's contribution is Unchanging Love, produced by Jamaican Troy Hinds for Troyton Music.

Other collaborators include Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Drake, and singer Betty Wright.

Grateful is the 10th studio album released by Khaled and bears the We the Best Music Group/Epic Records imprints.

The album opened at number one on both the US Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. In the United Kingdom, the set peaked at 10.

Last April, DJ Khaled released the 14-track set Khaled Khaled which topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums charts. The album was last May certified gold for sales of more than 500,000 copies.

It features the track Where You Come from by Buju Banton, Capleton, and Bounty Killer.

Rappers Lil Wayne, Drake, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B appear on the project.

