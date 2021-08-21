DJ Naz is in a mad mood

EVER since she became the first female winner of the annual Guiness Sounds of Greatness (GSOG) contest, DJ Naz of Gurl Power sound system has been on a high. Now, she is challenging herself to tackle new horizons as she recently released a new single, Mad Gyal, on the Jimmy Q Production label on August 6.

She is excited about the early feedback.

“People are saying the song fits my personality because my friends know that I am a jovial, fun-loving person, who likes to joke around and who always talks my mind so the track reflects that vibe. The song came about in a natural way, I was at the studio holding a vibe, listening to the rhythm and the words just came to me,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

She released her first single, Talk Di Truth, on her Naz Nation Records three years ago. She plans to shoot visuals for the Mad Gyal track soon.

DJ Naz is just four weeks removed from her historic victory in the 13th edition of the GSOG contest where she and her sidekick DJ Nelly Swagg defeated DJ Fire Biggs of Fire Explosion.

“Clash is a competitive thing ... to analyse how someone play and counteract it. I'd love to see more females, I welcome it, but I do it because I love it and if someone comes into the field and not seeing what they expect, it will frustrate them, like the business of music overall, but just believe in yourself and pursue your dreams,” she said.

She hopes that her victory will pave the way for more females in the male-dominated sound system sector.

“I am seeing more growth and opportunities to travel, I have been getting a lot of love from all dancehall and reggae artistes and most of the selectors, you know you have the bad mind haters, but mi no watch them, Gurl Power, world power,” she said.

DJ Naz first made a name for herself standing out on several sound clash platforms since 2009 when she entered Heineken Green Synergy.

Since her victory, the selector, given name Nazaria Taylor, has been keeping busy doing her dubplate programmes as the novel coronavirus pandemic has curtailed all entertainment activities. She remains active on the US-based, all-female disc jockey and host radio station, My Turn Radio.

She also ventured into clothing retail with her online store Belabels Collection which she said is an investment for her daughter, Isabel Nelson.