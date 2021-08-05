DJ Romziinova for 'Lit'

When the staging of the party series Lit: Same Flame — summer series Independence Par takes place on Saturday, August 7, DJ Romziinova will ensure that patrons have an enjoyable experience.

Alongside the A-Team, DJ Romziinova will provide the musical thrills for patrons at the BONZ Entertainment-promoted event.

“Lit in itself is not just a party, it's more of an experience. You have to be there to have full appreciation of what it offers, something different and that's what I'm looking forward to mostly,” DJ Romziinova told the Jamaica Observer.

Lit takes place at Footprints Café, Belmont Road in New Kingston. It is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:00 pm.

When the last Lit was staged in February 2020, DJ Romziinova was one of the disc jocks who ensured partygoers had a great time. He described his love affair with music.

“I would say I'm a multi-genre disc jockey, but I specialise mostly in the genres of dancehall and soca. I've been involved in music for 14 years now. Having grown up in the church, that is where my love for music began to blossom,” he shared.

He continued, “I bring something different, not the everyday music being played on the radio and at other parties. I try to introduce new sounds every time I play somewhere. I do this to highlight the major talents that aren't being recognised enough in the musical space.”

Born Romario Clarke, DJ Romziinova is 25 years old. He attended Jamaica College and then took up a job opportunity at the Bank of Jamaica, where he is still employed.

Five years ago, he enrolled at The University of West Indies where he is pursuing a bachelor's degree in banking and finance, which he hopes to complete this year.

DJ Romziinova explained what separates his craft from other disc jockeys.

“What separates me from other DJs is that my hunger and drive to be the best never goes away. I'm not content with where I am and as soon as I achieve one of my goals, I set new ones. I'm never comfortable, I'm never satisfied and I continue to put in the work.”