DJ Stagga hails Reggae Month

US-based sound system selector DJ Stagga believes Reggae Month is important in highlighting Jamaica's rich musical heritage.

“Reggae is a representation of our culture. A lot of what is played out in our music is the reality of life — not only in Jamaica, but elsewhere,” he said.

DJ Stagga, however, feels it could be a bit more inclusive.

“We could also have a Reggae Month talent competition for up-and-coming singers and deejays, mainly in inner-city communities such as Flankers and Granville. This could help boost the [youth's] moral, self-confidence, and encourage positive attitudes throughout these communities,” he said.

February was declared Reggae Month by the Jamaican Government in 2008. It is also Black History month. Reggae singers Bob Marley (6th), and Dennis Brown (1st) were born in February.

DJ Stagga (given name Nichalos Thorpe) is from Spanish Town and a former student of Jose Marti Technical High. He migrated to Philadelphia in 2018.

“At the time I was attending Jose Marti Technical High School I started hanging around Schoolaz International, a famed selector in Spanish Town from whom I learnt a lot. My confidence grew and I started getting a lot of respect,” he said.

“He [Schoolaz International] was always knocking in my head the importance of knowing the foundation of music. He was the first person to carry me on a big stage where I 'mixed' for him. I was about 14 years old,” he continued.

According to DJ Stagga, after migrating to Philadelphia he met a cousin who was a sound selector and this further helped him along his journey.

“Since then I have played in California, New Jersey, Atlanta, Florida, and Washington, to name a few,” he said.

Each Reggae Month DJ Stagga hosts a weekly cultural event in Philadelphia aimed at getting non-Jamaicans to appreciate our music.