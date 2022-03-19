DJ Stagga wants smooth sailing

DJ Stagga — a Jamaican-born, US-based sound system selector — wants the Government to rid the island of potholes, which can lead to motor vehicle crashes.

“Motorists in Jamaica are left in the hands of God to protect them from the bad road condition... The potholes have not only led to fatal crashes on our roads and injuries, motorists will have to dig deeper in their pockets to maintain their vehicles. Pothole-free roads will not only safeguard the lives of the travelling public, but pedestrians,” said DJ Stagga, who plays on sound system Hypa Active.

DJ Stagga is preparing to host another in his 'Dutty Saturday' party series, slated for Norris Town on the outskirts of Philadelphia, on March 26, 2022.

“This is the second staging; the first, [which] was held February 26, 2022, was a huge success with over 1,000 patrons. We keep playing for the people and have been gaining much much respect,” he said.

Born Nicholas Thorpe in Spanish Town, he attended Jose Marti Technical High in St Catherine. He got interested in music through Schoolaz International, a Spanish Town-based sound system.

“I used to play for Schoolaz while attending Jose Marti Technical High,” he said.

DJ Stagga migrated to Philadephia when he was 18 years old and quickly established himself as one of the premier selectors.