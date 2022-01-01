DJ Supafly to take Black Nation global

After more than 30 years in the industry, DJ Supafly, sound system operator and principal of the Black Nation, says his brand will stand the test of time due to its versatility.

“My sound represents all kind of music all over the world. People on my team include: one female [named] DJ Apple; Danejah Dane; Fashion, up-and-coming; and the youngest disc jockey — Max, and Father T. These are the people who play for Black Nation sound,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

For him, music was always been that vehicle that has brought him great joy.

“Even though I had a lot of friends growing up, I was kind of a loner and music has always brought me comfort. Even when my grandmother would punish for going out to parties, I would still go, because I love music that much,” the selector, whose given name is Hopeton Harrison said.

Spending most of his time between Canada where he has resided since 13 years old, and Hanover where the sound is based, he has built a solid reputation for always bringing high energy wherever he plays.

“I have been moving back and forth between Canada and Hanover. I have performed all over Canada and all over Jamaica, the name Black Nation is a household one. Just before COVID, I was supposed to go to England and also Dominican Republic, but the pandemic came and mash up a lot of things,” he continued.

DJ Supafly has worked with Beenie Man, Popcaan, Luciano, Little Kirk, Sugar Minott, and Lady Saw before her conversion to Christianity.

Despite this setback, the disc jockey looks forward to more shows in the pipeline.

Wearing multiple hats, DJ Supafly is also a philanthropist and a music producer.

“I'm not only a DJ and a sound owner. I also have a charity called Black Nation Sound Foundation where we collect and distribute school bags in the community for back-to-school mainly. We also have a record label, Black Nation Music where I have rhythms where I produce artistes and we also planning to start a soccer team in the community,” he added.