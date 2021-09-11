Don G shares desires

In a population of just over 600,000, singer Don G maybe the only Jamaican in Luxembourg. For the past four years, he has flown the reggae banner there with pride.

With Heart's Desire, his latest song, the St Catherine-born artiste is looking to get reacquainted with fans in Luxembourg as well as border countries of Belgium, Germany and France.

“The reggae scene in Luxembourg is not like in other European countries. Even though you can hear reggae in the cars and in the shops, the reggae scene is dormant,” said Don G. “It is more popular in Germany, Belgium, France, Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Sweden, Switzerland and Italy.”

Heart's Desire is Don G's first song for 2021. Produced by Wizzard House Recordz, its release coincided with his performance at the August 20-21 Bomb..lat Festival in Zeebrugge, Belgium.

That event broke the live show drought in Europe, where the usually busy reggae summer festival circuit has been affected for a second year by COVID-19.

“I do keep active here in Europe doing shows, TV and radio interviews and quite a few club gigs as well. However, due to COVID, events came to a halt. It was such a great feeling performing once again,” said Don G.

Don G (real name Rasheede Steele) has been recording since 2007. Most of his songs are produced by Omar “Bobo Omar” Phillips of One Tree Records.

That company produced his EP, You Reap What You Sow, released in 2019.

— Howard Campbell