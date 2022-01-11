Don Reid to drop album

DON Reid, the bank manager-turned-recording artiste, is preparing to release his self-produced debut album Boomshots on January 23.

“My mission is to build a brand that is recognisable locally and internationally, and deliver great music with intelligent lyrics and excellent arrangements. I worked with three producers, and most have branded it as the 'Laugh N Rock' album as the songs feature commentary about social issues with a hilarious twist,” he said.

The 17-song set will be on his Sampleman Music label and will have reggae, dancehall, Afrobeat and country & western rhythms.

Don Reid first burst onto the entertainment scene in September 2018 with Hospital Food, and later followed up with Courts, a parody of Koffee's Toast.

Last year, Reid also released a short film chronicling his life story entitled I Know Who I Am.

Born in Kingston, he was raised in St Ann where he attended Ferncourt High in Claremont, St Ann. He got a job in the financial sector as a bank teller at 16. Today, he is a manager at one of the larger branches of National Commercial Bank (NCB).

“I always wrote songs and sang and deejayed, and every chance I got, I performed at public functions,” he said.

“I have always known that my destiny is to positively impact the lives of many people all over the world and this is the channel through which it is all unfolding,” he continued.