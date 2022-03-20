Don't sleep on trap music

The new wave of music coming out of Jamaica, commonly referred to as trap music, and it proponents should not be dismissed when analysing the impact of the local music on the international landscape.

That is the sentiment being expressed by noted music insider and cultural commentator Clyde McKenzie.

His comments come in light of the recent statement from global streaming server Spotify, which was just marked the first anniversary of offering its service in the Caribbean. The data from Spotify showed that the most played local artistes over the past 12 months were Alkaline, Vybz Kartel, Masicka, Skillibeng, Intence, Popcaan, Skeng, Dexta Daps, Chronic Law, and Squash.

There was a vast difference in the list of the most played Jamaican artistes outside of Jamaica, where only Vybz Kartel was repeated. The acts making a name for themselves internationally, according to Spotify figures, were Bob Marley & The Wailers, Sean Paul, Rvssian, Popcaan, OMI, Vybz Kartel, Damian Marley, Beenie Man, Charly Black, and Chronixx.

“There is a divergence in what is popular in Jamaica as opposed to outside of the country. The beauty of data such as this is that there are many ways to read it. However, what it shows is a point I have been raising for some time. There is a feeling that the Internet offers unchannelled access to the international market. The fact is, yes, there is this access, but one cannot deny the impact that international association to record labels and international acts can have — that kind of international association that is being experienced by the likes of a Shenseea and Koffee and Lila Iké, Sevanna and Jazz Elise. We are going to see what that kinds of attention will have on the newer acts like a Skillibeng.

“It is early days yet, so we will have to wait some time to see how this new sound... trap is catching on. I wouldn't dismiss it yet. We have to see how relationships develop once they are established. Let's wait and see how they are stacking up before we make any comparisons,” McKenzie told the Jamaica Observer.

He noted that age-old criticisms of local music, such as violent lyrics and the ability to translate from Jamaican patois are no longer major factors in the international landscape. He noted that local popularity goes a far way in attracting international attention.

“There is no doubt that the music is going places. These record company executive are not armed with so much data on which to base their decisions. They can pull up the data on on apps such as Shazam and see where the songs are blowing up. That is why this type of granular data, such as what has been provided by Spotify, is so important to see the trends and where the music is going,” said McKenzie.

He however noted that even in this day and age certain tried and tested qualities are still important for an artiste to be seen, heard and noticed.

“There are certain ingredients that resonate with people, and people are going to look towards a certain act simply because they like the individual. An artiste like Jashii is a prime example. Yes, he has music that the people love, but he is also liked simply because he is quirky, he says what he believes, and is unapologetic.There is also use of social media platforms such as TikTok. It is important to understand how to make a video go viral. Record companies pay attention to these things and will put resources behind an artiste who can do these things. It is also good for bookings, and it is always good to be on the lips of mainstream acts,” said McKenzie.

The statement from Spotify noted that the data over the last 12 months unveiled that Jamaicans were enjoying their local music scene — with Alkaline, Vybz Kartel, Masicka and Skillibeng rounding off the most played artistes both on the global and local top list.

Skeng's Gvnman Shift and Countree Hype and Intence's Yahoo Boyz also made it to the lists over the most played songs, both in heavy rotation globally and locally.

Skeng, Spotify noted, had three tracks on the list for most streamed local songs in Jamaica, and is one of the new artistes that has gained a lot of ground since Spotify launched. His rising popularity is in stride alongside female artistes like Shenseea, who together with her peers are represented in Spotify's playlist.

The most played local songs were Skeng - Gvnman Shift; Countree Hype, Intence - Yahoo Boyz; Skeng, Tommy Lee Sparta - Protocol; Alkaline - Hostage; 10Tik - Roll Deep; Skeng - Street Cred; Skillibeng - Crocodile Teeth; Spice - Go Down Deh (featuring Shaggy and Sean Paul); Alkaline - Ocean Wave; and Masicka - I Wish.

The most played female artistes in Jamaica were Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, Spice, Koffee, Alicia Spence, Lila Iké, Stalk Ashley, and Moyann.

Spotify is one of the popular audio streaming subscription services with a community of more than 406 million monthly active users and 180 million premium subscribers, with a presence in 184 markets worldwide, 3.6 million podcast titles and more than 72 million tracks.