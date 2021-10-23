Donsome Records takes on Latin market

Producer Adrian “Donsome” Hanson is hoping to score musical success in South America's lucrative Spanish market with the release of the song Selecta No Pare la Musica , recorded by Argentinian reggae musician Fidel Nadal.

The song, which translates to Selecta Don't Stop the Music, is scheduled for release today (October 22) via Donsome Records.

“After working with Negra Li, Junior Dread and Marina Peralta out of Brazil, I found it easier to work with South American artistes, plus I'm always looking to produce artistes outside of Jamaica. I shared my intentions with Damion “M3” Brown and he suggested that I consider working with Fidel Nadal,” Hanson explained.

Hanson added, “Right now, I have an engineer who is based in Columbia and we are working on projects with artistes from all over South America, so I really hope to see some success in the Spanish market.”

Fidel Nadal is an Afro-Argentinian reggae musician, songwriter, and pioneer of Argentine reggae and the underground punk/hard core movement of Argentina. In 2011, Fidel received two Latin Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Album Forever Together and Best Alternative Song Te Robaste Mi Corazón.

Fidel explained how the collaboration with Hanson came about.

“We linked on Instagram and that's where the link started,” said Fidel, who has previously worked with Jamaican producers including Tony “CD” Kelly, Bobby Digital, and Caveman Studio among others.

Fidel, who is from the country's capital Buenos Aires, shared how his love for reggae music developed.

“The first time I listen to reggae, I felt that it was my music. I started listening to people like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, and later on, I listened the old school deejays like Dillinger, Trinity, Jah Stitch, Ranking Junior, U Roy and Peter Metro.”

The video for the song Selecta No Pare la Musica was recently shot in Costa Rica and is expected to be released shortly.