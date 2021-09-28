SINGER Nyla is on a musical high after receiving news that Light it Up (remix), a collaboration she did with Major Lazer and featuring British Ghanian Afrobeats artiste Fuse ODG, is certified double-platinum in the United States.

Light it Up (remix) was certified for sales of more than 2,000,000 units by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on September 15.

“That's truly awesome. I am so grateful and proud. Most times when you write a song, you think it's amazing, you think it rocks but you can only hope that everyone else thinks the same thing. So, to know that it has resonated in such a major way is a very gratifying feeling,” Nyla told the Jamaica Observer.

Light it Up (remix) was released in November 2015. It is featured on Major Lazer's third full-length album Peace is the Mission, which has been certified gold for sales of more than 500,000 units.

Nyla explained how the collaboration came about.

“It (the collaboration) happened through my publisher Sony. They had sent me some of their (Major Lazer) tracks to write to. I really enjoyed performing with them. Their shows are very dynamic and I enjoyed being a part of that dynamism,” said Nyla.

She said Light it Up has been one of the major highlights of her career. Incidentally, she never expected the song to become a major hit.

“No, I didn't know it was going to do as well as it did. I knew it was one of the more authentic and dynamic tracks on the album but with songs you truly never know,” Nyla shared.

Light it Up (remix) hit several charts worldwide. In the United States, it peaked at number 73 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart.

The song also hit the top 10 in 15 countries including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

Light it Up (remix) has been certified 3x platinum (120,000) in Spain, platinum (15,000) in New Zealand, 2x platinum (180,000) in Denmark, 2x platinum (40,000) in Belgium, gold (15,000) in Austria, gold (35,000) in Australia, 2x platinum (1.2 million) in the United Kingdom, platinum (400,000) in Germany, 5x platinum (250,000) in Italy, and Diamond (333,000) in France.

The 37-year-old Nyla (real name Nailah Thorbourne) was born to a Jamaican father and an African American mother in Kingston. She attended Campion College and later studied at Miami Dade College in Florida.

Along with her sisters Tasha and Nyanda, they formed the girl group Brick and Lace while in high school. The group was later reduced to a duo, comprising Nyla and Nyanda.

In 2006, Brick & Lace signed a record deal with Akon's Konvict Muzik /Geffen Records and released their debut album, Love Is Wicked, in 2007. The album spawned four charting singles, Never Never, Get That Clear, Bad to di Bone, and their biggest hit to date, Love Is Wicked, which charted globally.

In 2010, Nyla and her sisters formed a songwriting team called Bloodline. They have written songs for Kelly Rowland, Christina Aguilera, Nicole Scherzinger, Leah Labelle and Arash. Two years later, she co-wrote the gold-certified, chart-topping single Follow the Leader, performed by Wisin & Yandel featuring Jennifer Lopez.

Today, Nyla is focusing her energies on being a mom of two children and the group's Love is Wicked fashion line.

“I am a new mom to a beautiful baby girl. Well, right now, I have been focusing on the new Love is Wicked fashion line that I started with my other two sisters Tasha and Nyanda, but, of course, being a mom to my two kids is my first priority,” Nyla added.