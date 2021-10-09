Dovey Magnum, I-Octane join forces

Dovey Magnum, I-Octane join forcesSaturday, October 09, 2021
|
Connecticut-based label NS Music Enterprise is currently promoting the steamy No Noise , a collaboration by Dovey Magnum and I-Octane.
The song was released last month.
“The energy of this song is going great. Everyone who has come across the song has indicated that they really like it, and from we dropped the artwork for the song on social media, people been going crazy,” said R Barclay, CEO of the label.
No Noise is just a taste of what the label will be releasing over the next few months.
“Right now, we're just in the studio finishing up some projects. With the I-Octane and Dovey Magnum collaboration, we have a compilation coming out soon with various artistes so everyone can look out for that,” said Barclay.
Among the label's upcoming projects is a new single by dancehall artiste Frassman Brilliant and a 'riddim' juggling.
Barclay explained how the collaboration between Dovey and I-Octane came about.
“Well, we were working with both artistes in the studio during the pandemic and Dovey Magnum was voicing demos on different beats. This particular one was chosen by I-Octane, it was just a mumble at first and he was like, 'This is the one'. And he just went in and did his thing. We finished the song and sent it to Dovey and she loved it,” he said.
Last year, NS Music Enterprise released the Get Madd rhythm which featured songs by Tifa, Frassman Brilliant, Busy Signal, Razor B, and New York-based newcomer Kim Phyenix.
