Doza prescribes good medicine

WITH the continual slide of the Jamaican dollar, Doza Medicine is urging Jamaicans to brace for price increases as most of the items we consume are imported. He is also encouraging consumers to invest in backyard gardens where possible.

The former Portmore Empire deejay is promoting We Make Money on the Space Dem rhythm. Co-produced by Outfytt Records and IWAAD Music LLC, the song was released March 2021.

“When I was approached to do a song I had decided I wanted to do something about money 'cause our lives depend so much on money that people go out of the way to get money. I believe that to achieve money, the message must be quite clear that we must not sit idly and expect hand-outs to suffice [or meet] our needs,” he said.

Reports that the Jamaican dollar has weakened against its US counterpart has left players in the manufacturing industry concerned. As of yesterday, the exchange rate stood at US$1 to $154.9 and triggered a spike in electricity bills.

Born in Woodford Park, Kingston, Doza Medicine (given name Andrew Cardoza) attended Clan Carthy High School in the Corporate Area. He said he started to “ 'pree' music from aged 12 while attending primary school”.

After graduating from Clan Carthy High he visited several studios trying to get a “buss”.

“My father, David, who loved education, wasn't pleased with my daily treks to studios and got me enrolled at Maths Unlimited so I could get back on the education track,” he said.

His first recording, Dem Diss, was recorded in 2009 on the NotNice imprint. He relocated to Portmore in St Catherine and became part of Vybz Kartel's Portmore Empire.

His other songs include Socratic Reasoning, Work Hard, Drive By, and Good Enough.