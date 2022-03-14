Dr Watson lauded for contribution

THE walls of the Grace Reformed Baptist Church in St Andrew reverberated with the sweet-sounding voices of the Brandenburg Singers at last week Sunday evening's musical celebration in honour of world-renowned operatic singer Dr Curtis Watson for his contribution to the arts.

Despite being the evening's toast, Watson graciously stood in as musical director. And throughout the programme he used his hands to gently caress the notes emanating from the Corporate Area-based ensemble as it went through its score — much to the delight of the audience.

Accompanied by keyboardists Joseph Brown and Livingston Burnett, the Brandenburg Singers' pieces reflected a potpourri of musical styles, including the classics Glorious Is Thy Name by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Hallelujah (Ludwig van Beethoven), as well as Guyanese-born Clyde Hoyte's I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes; hymnist Fredrick Atkinson's Spirit of God featuring soloist bass singer Hanief Lallo; Gordon Young's A Joyful Alleluia; and, the Henry Smith-arranged Negro spiritual Ride de Chariot with soprano Dorica Watson.

Soprano Faith Livingstone and alto Dawn Fuller-Phillips did justice to Pie Jesu by English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Watson was energised in his introduction of Hoyte's I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes.

“Clyde Hoyte is a dear friend... He made an incredible impression on me as a young musician at the time. I would dare say I was the first person to put Clyde's work on show, and paid him for it. I lift my cap to him,” said Watson before turning toward the choir and taking its members through their paces.

Watson, founder and artistic director of the Brandenburg Singers, is no stranger to musical director duties. He has led the Moscow International Choir in the former Soviet Union; the now-defunct Inter-Frats Choral (Jamaica); The Jamaica Constabulary Force Choir, and the Edna Manley College Choir in St Andrew.

A bass-baritone opera singer, Watson has performed on international stages in Europe, the former Soviet Union, the United States of America, and the Caribbean.

In 1979 Watson was awarded a joint Soviet-Jamaican Government Scholarship to study opera and concert singing at the Tchaikovsky Conservatoire in Moscow under a three-year tutelage with Professor Alexander Baturin, and completed three years of postgraduate studies with the world-famous bass singer Yevgeny Nesterenko.

In 1984 he won first prize in the Mario del Monaco International Opera Competition in Hamburg, Germany. Watson also received The Publics Prize (Des Publican's Prize) at the final concert of the competition and has earned a diploma in The Belvedere International Opera Competition in Austria.

The Jamaican's operatic appearances have taken him to theatres in the former Soviet Union; the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; the Royal Festival in England; Dublin Grand Opera and Wexford Festival Opera in Ireland; and the Vienna Chamber Opera in Austria.

Watson was also lauded, by recorded messages, on his numerous achievements by Minister of Entertainment and Culture Olivia “Babsy” Grange; and actress/broadcaster Fae Ellington.