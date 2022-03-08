DreamX praises outstanding women

US-based record producer DreamX is tipping his hat, on International Women's Day, to females who have achieved outstanding success in their respective fields.

“Today, all over the world, women must be celebrating when they look back... On the international scene, UK's longest serving Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, dubbed 'The Iron Lady', will always be remembered as a powerhouse in Britain's history. Here in Jamaica, we too can boast of our newly appointed chief of defence staff of the Jamaica Defence Force Antonette Wemyss Gorman; and, Paula Llewellyn, first female to head the Director of Public Prosecutions offices. We cannot leave out Portia Simpson Miller, Jamaica's first female prime minister,” he said.

The producer also highlighted the heroics of Jamaica female sprinters Merlene Ottey, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Veronica Campbell Brown, and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

In Jamaica, the Government has always sought to enact laws to protect women. These include the Equal Pay Act on June 10, 1963 (effective June 11, 1964) which made it possible for women to receive equal pay for similar jobs as their male counterparts.

In addition, there's the Sexual Offences Act, and the Domestic Violence Act.

DreamX, given name Kason Murray, is currently promoting Zone by singjay SSG Lyrical on DreamX Production label. It was released February 10, 2022.

“This is a positive song which seeks to guide people from wrongdoers in society,” he said.

DreamX grew up in Montego Bay, St James, and attended Irwin High in that parish.

“I began to get interested in music on receiving a banjo passed down to me by my grandfather. Then my mom surprised me with a piano on reaching New York in the US where I joined her in 2018. I later purchased the rest of equipment — including mic, keyboard, and guitar. It was through the Internet that I learnt to make rhythms,” he said.

DreamX has produced several songs, including Air Force and Jordan (SSG Lyrical), and Big Life and My Time (Sliva) on his DreamX Production imprint.