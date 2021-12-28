Dretegs at home with Grammy

LIKE any astute producer, Andre “Dretegs” Hawthorne knows the value of a Grammy nomination. He had an economic reaction to Jesse Royal being nominated for Best Reggae Album at next month's event.

“Means the price went up!” he joked, when contacted by the Jamaica Observer. Dretegs produced Home, one of the songs from Royal, the roots singer's album, which is among six contenders for music's biggest prize.

“On a serious note, as a self-taught producer/musician, it proves any dream is attainable. We used to joke around about winning a Grammy one day, and now with the nomination it's a legitimate possibility. It's the greatest accomplishment in my career so far. Regardless of the final outcome, from this point on I will always be considered a Grammy-nominated producer/songwriter...also looks great on the résumé,” he said.

Dretegs lives in New York City where he and his brother Damion oversee several projects, including Jamcoustic Live, an unplugged YouTube series that has featured acts like Kranium and Naomi Cowan.

He has also produced songs like Still Remain by Dre Island, Sky High by Chi Ching Ching, and Indie Allen's Wanted. Alandon, co-writer of Home, introduced him to Jesse Royal.

“We did that entire writing session on FaceTime during the (COVID-19) lockdown. I was working on the instrumental and had the idea for Home, intended for Alandon, but once he heard it, he suggested Jesse would be ideal for this song. We linked up Jesse remotely and the rest is history. Since then, we've worked on a few more songs and actually toured together,” Dretegs explained.

Born in Kingston, he grew up in Meadowbrook, St Andrew, attended Meadowbrook High School, and was raised by parents with strong ties to the Church of God. He learnt to play instruments in the church band, and decided to become a music producer 10 years ago after migrating to the United States.

Being a musician, Dretegs notes, gives him an open mind when recording.

“ Still Remain, Wanted, and Sky High...These songs embody how I process music. I try to bridge the gap between the organic feel and digital programming.

The same with roots, new school, or any genre really. It's the real instruments and how they're played that gives it the organic feel,” he said.

Dretegs' projects for 2022 include songs by Dexta Daps and D Major, and a Chi Ching Ching EP.

Etana (Pamoja), Spice (10), Sean Paul (Live N Livin), Gramps Morgan (Positive Vibration), and Beauty in The Silence by SOJA complete the 2022 Best Reggae Album line-up. The winner will be announced January 31 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.