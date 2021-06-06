Drive-in cinema reopens tomorrow

LOCAL motion picture exhibitor Palace Amusement Company is reopening its New Kingston Drive-in cinema come tomorrow, following the adjustment of curfew times as announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness last week.

Marketing manager at Palace Amusement, Melanie Graham noted that with the curfew times being shifted to 9:00 pm on weekdays, it allows the company to operate the drive-in while the other cinemas remain closed in keeping with the stipulations of the authorities.

“The good thing about the drive-in is that you are in your own space with your families. We are really pleased with this new time, we can now open to the public. Because it is an outdoor facility, it has to be sufficiently dark for patrons to see what is on the screen, so previously with the 8 o'clock curfew it just would not work as it is not dark before 6:30 or 7:00. So, we will be open on Monday to Friday. Saturdays and Sundays are out. The show time is 7 o'clock and the box office will open 15 minutes before showtime,” Graham told the Jamaica Observer.

The drive-in cinema will open with A Quiet Place, Part II. This American horror film is the the sequel to the 2018 film A Quiet Place, both of which follow a family that is forced to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind monsters with acute hearing. The second instalment of the Quiet Place series, the film was written, produced, and directed by John Krasinski under the studio Paramount Pictures. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprise their roles from the first film while Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou join the cast.

Palace Amusement has announced that among the films to be showcased in the coming weeks are Godzilla vs King Kong, Mortal Kombat, F9: The Fast Saga, Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, Dune, Spider-Man, No Way home, No Time To Die and Top Gun: Maverick.

The company closed all its cinemas in March of this year in keeping with Government's protocols aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the New Kingston Drive-in, which was opened in October last year, the other cinemas in the circuit are Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay; Palace Cineplex in Sovereign Centre, Kingston; Carib 5 theatre in Cross Roads, Kingston, and Sunshine Palace in Portmore, St Catherine.