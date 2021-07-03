Dub Chronicles unleashes Simba

Canadian reggae band The Dub Chronicles is pumped up about their latest project, Simba (Return to the Throne) .

“This is the first project that we have produced, mixed, and mastered all on our own, and the fact that dub fans love it iws a big deal for us. Dub calms and heals the spirit. Every instrument gets highlighted in its own special way, in its own special time, and there is a lot of meditative space that the dub creates, and with the world emerging from a pandemic, this is what people need right now,” said band member Craig Rattos.

The Dub Chronicles album was released on all digital platforms on April 23. Vinyls will become available towards the end of the summer.

“The demand is pretty high. Our fans have been asking for vinyls of our previous albums, but they haven't been made available. Immediately upon releasing 'Simba', fans made it clear that they wanted a copy on vinyl,” said Rattos.

Simba (Return to the Throne) comprises 18 songs. In addition to the title track, the tracklisting includes Pack Your Bags, The King Has Arrived, Silver Lining, Life Force, All Your Days a Breeze, Herbsman, No Vaccine, and Lovers Magic.

Rattos is a member of the trio The Dub Chronicles, which comprises his siblings Jonathan and Ryan.

Hailing from Toronto, the group is heavily inspired by the golden era of reggae in the '70s and '80s.

The first nine songs on the album are original versions, while the second nine are dubs.

Last year the band did a cover of Bunny Wailer's Dreamland, which was well received.

“We did the song live recently, a tribute to Bunny Wailer, Dreamland, which was featured in Dubwise Jamaica. The fans really responded well to it,” Rattos added.