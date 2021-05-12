Dubbing it with Stick Figure

STICK Figure tops the US Current Reggae Albums chart with their latest effort Fire and Stone: Prince Fatty Presents Stick Figure . The set sold 572 copies in its opening week.

The US Current Reggae Albums chart showcases the top-selling titles weekly from data provided by sales tracker MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Soundscan).

Fire and Stone sees the American reggae band, led by Scott Woodruff, working alongside famed dub producer Prince Fatty who remixed songs from the band's two most recent full-length titles, Set in Stone and the long-running World on Fire.

Fire and Stone failed in its bid to dislodge Legend by Bob Marley and The Wailers from the top of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. Instead it opened at number three, giving Stick Figure its sixth charting title. Its previous were Smoke Stack (eight in 2009), Burial Ground (one in 2012), Set in Stone (one in 2015), Set in Stone: Instrumental (seven in 2016) and World On Fire (one in 2019).

Back to the US Current Reggae Albums chart, new at number two is the Studio One various artistes set Rocksteady Got Soul, released by Soul Jazz Records. It has songs by Alton Ellis, Ken Parker, The Heptones, Jackie Mittoo, The Clarendonians among others.

Flores Y Burbujas by El Natty Combo rises to number three, Look for the Good by Jason Mraz is down two places to number four, and Skip Marley's Higher Place backtracks to five.

Songs of Freedom: The Island Years by Bob Marley inches up to six, at seven is Buju Banton's Upside Down 2020, while Uprising Live! by Bob Marley tumbles to eight.

Coastin' by Iration drops to nine, while Augustus Pablo's Ancient Harmonies re-enters the chart at 10.

Over to the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is steady at two, while UB40's Greatest Hits inches up to four.

Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection moves up to five, World on Fire by Stick Figure drops to six (its first time outside of the top five in over a year) and Dutty Rock by Sean Paul re-enters at seven.

Set in Stone by Stick Figure is down to eight, Count Me and Courage to Grow by Rebelution are nine and 10, respectively.

DJ Khaled's latest effort Khaled Khaled debuted at the top of three major Billboard album charts. He tops the Billboard 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums. He also debuts at number five on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts.

The highly touted set moved 93,000 in equivalent album units (14,000 in pure album sales). The set includes the collaborative effort Where You Come From which features Bounty Killer, Capleton, Buju Banton and Barrington Levy.

DJ Khaled's previous album, 2019's Father of Asahd, debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 with 136,000 album-equivalent units, with 34,000 copies as pure album sales in its first week.